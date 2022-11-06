Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Cowen

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.44.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

