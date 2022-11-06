AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to C$14.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ABSSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of AirBoss of America to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.92.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

