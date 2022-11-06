Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Akari Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Akari Therapeutics worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

