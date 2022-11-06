Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Akari Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics, Plc by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Akari Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Akari Therapeutics worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

