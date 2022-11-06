Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Sells C$1,102,550.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$1,102,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,193 shares in the company, valued at C$7,455,365.92.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AGI traded up C$0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.92. 1,626,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.61.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.23.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

