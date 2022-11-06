Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,408 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $77.51.

