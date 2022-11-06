Alera Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,277. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

