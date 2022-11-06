Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $58,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 107.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

ORCL traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,218,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,965. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.