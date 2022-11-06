Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.