Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Waste Connections by 80.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Waste Connections by 26.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,506 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Waste Connections by 64.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Waste Connections by 34.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Waste Connections by 16.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 335,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,386 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

WCN traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,719. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

