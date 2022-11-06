Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $567,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $310,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.90. 413,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

