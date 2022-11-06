Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. 1,600,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

