Alera Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,228,000 after acquiring an additional 351,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $200.91. 563,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,419. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day moving average is $207.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

