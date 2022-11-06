Algorand Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $477.99 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00091475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00072043 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00025975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006803 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,315,812,709 coins and its circulating supply is 7,087,286,889 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

