Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Holdings Boosted by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,943 shares during the quarter. Alight makes up about 3.9% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 18.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,147,000 after buying an additional 6,199,879 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 7.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 289,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 26.8% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 275,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Alight by 9.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,245,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,199. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

