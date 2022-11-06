Allen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 855,203 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 855,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,937,000. Analog Devices makes up 2.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Analog Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. 5,004,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,815. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

