Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,640,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 86,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,081,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,418.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 210,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. The company had a trading volume of 51,124,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,290,356. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

