Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.20. 8,877,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,224,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock worth $59,973,293. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.