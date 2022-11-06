Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,824 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 2.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $181,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,118 shares of company stock valued at $30,155,029 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $815.74. 473,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,008. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $845.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $732.83 and a 200 day moving average of $684.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

