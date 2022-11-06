Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $21.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

