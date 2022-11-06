Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 4,920 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $207.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

