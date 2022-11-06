Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 764 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $7.59 on Friday, hitting $132.63. 5,266,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,519. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

