Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after acquiring an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.