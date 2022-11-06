Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,117 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 5.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Visa worth $335,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of V stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.98. 9,680,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,399. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $372.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.40.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

