Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 4,484,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,272. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,142,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 784,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

