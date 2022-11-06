Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.81 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $132.40 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.55 or 0.01669724 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005618 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00030980 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.67 or 0.01807658 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

