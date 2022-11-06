Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Cryder Capital Partners LLP

Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 12.3% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 650.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

GOOG stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

