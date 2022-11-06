Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Amalgamated Financial worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 137,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $743.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

