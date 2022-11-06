Amaze World (AMZE) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00007905 BTC on popular exchanges. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $90.45 million and $1.07 million worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00596901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,586.70 or 0.31091600 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

