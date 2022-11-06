Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.33. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 394.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.