Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ameren also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.40.

AEE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,296. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

