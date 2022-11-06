Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. Ameren also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. 1,777,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,296. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Ameren’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

