American Equity Investment Life (AEL) to Release Earnings on Monday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Evercore ISI lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 16.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 70.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 50.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

