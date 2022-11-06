American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.92. 1,788,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,188. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

