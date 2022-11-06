American Water Works Company, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

American Water Works has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.9 %

AWK stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.