AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.02 Million Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 49.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 302,998 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 693,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 576,484 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Price Performance

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,326.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,535,299 shares of company stock worth $192,263,410. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.29.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

