AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.02 Million Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 49.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 302,998 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 693,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 576,484 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy
Liberty Energy Price Performance
Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.29.
Liberty Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.
About Liberty Energy
Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Energy (LBRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.