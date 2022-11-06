AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at $1,212,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,405 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($24.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.00) to €17.10 ($17.10) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.51.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.