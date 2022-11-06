AMG National Trust Bank Has $989,000 Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after buying an additional 123,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,546,000 after acquiring an additional 134,115 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

