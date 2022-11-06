AMG National Trust Bank Invests $839,000 in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,095 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BOK Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.33. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,763 shares of company stock worth $4,045,194. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

