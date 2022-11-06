AMG National Trust Bank Invests $947,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 821.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after buying an additional 2,920,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ING Groep by 16.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,827,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,495,000 after buying an additional 400,334 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,828,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 104,595 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ING. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €14.70 ($14.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.