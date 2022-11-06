AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $93.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.