AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,150.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL opened at $39.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

