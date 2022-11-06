AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PNC opened at $156.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

