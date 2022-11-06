AMG National Trust Bank Sells 226 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $495.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.36.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $29,842,190 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

