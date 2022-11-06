AMG National Trust Bank Sells 395 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,040,000 after purchasing an additional 487,646 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,273,000 after buying an additional 344,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,867 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in National Instruments by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,484,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,276,000 after buying an additional 126,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,378,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,939,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

National Instruments Price Performance

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of NATI opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,337 shares of company stock valued at $299,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

