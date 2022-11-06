Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.25 to $17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.0 billion to $26.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.13 billion. Amgen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.25-$17.85 EPS.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $269.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,402,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $274.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day moving average of $244.79.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an underperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amgen by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 236,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after buying an additional 59,155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 11,454.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 228,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its stake in Amgen by 54.3% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 215,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,123,000 after buying an additional 75,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.