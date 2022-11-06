Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 903,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,070. The stock has a market cap of $643.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

