Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $643.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.