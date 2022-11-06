Analysts Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target at $6.60

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

CURI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barrington Research lowered CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.22 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.34% and a negative net margin of 49.38%. On average, analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 403,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

