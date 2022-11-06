Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT at $28.78

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

RYTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,364,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 72,103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYTM opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

