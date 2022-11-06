Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT at $28.78

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.78.
RYTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
RYTM opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $30.98.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
