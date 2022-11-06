Analyzing Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cooper-Standard and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 0 1 0 0 2.00 AEye 0 1 1 0 2.50

AEye has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 925.51%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard -9.26% -75.93% -8.67% AEye -2,521.51% -57.24% -49.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cooper-Standard and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cooper-Standard and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $2.33 billion 0.06 -$322.83 million ($13.39) -0.57 AEye $3.01 million 41.67 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -1.22

AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cooper-Standard. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper-Standard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AEye beats Cooper-Standard on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper-Standard

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, low oligomer multi-layer convoluted tubes, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, transmission oil cooling hoses, and multilayer tubing for glycol thermal management. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. The company operates in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

About AEye

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.